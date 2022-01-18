MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban is taking sides in matters off the football field.

The longtime coach joined four other West Virginia sports figures in a letter to Sen. Joe Manchin (D). The handful of men urged Sen. Manchin to pass the "Freedom to Vote Act".

The group said in part, quote: "We strongly support urgently needed legislation that will protect both the rights of voters and the integrity of outcomes in all federal elections." Adding, "...democracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; The referees are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted."

But Sen. Manchin has said he won't vote to change the Senate rules in order to pass the bill which Republicans said amounts to a federal takeover of elections. The GOP believes the bill would make elections more chaotic and less secure.

CNN reported that Saban asked to include a footnote in the letter to Manchin that said in part, "Coach Saban is not in favor of getting rid of the filibuster in the Senate. He believes this will destroy the checks and balances we must have in our democracy."

Late Tuesday night, Sen. Manchin replied to Nick Saban's footnote.

He said, "Well Nick Saban's letter was straight...they're all straight on. They all want the right to vote, right? We all want that and Nick Saban, at the bottom of his letter, which they didn't put. Paul Tagliabue did not put what Nick Saban wrote at the bottom, his footnote. He supports the filibuster. Do not get rid of the filibuster. Why did they automatically leave that out?"

FOX10 News reached out to local Rep. Jerry Carl about the move by the head coach. Carl's team told us "no comment".

Former Auburn Head Football Coach, and now Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Sen. Richard Shelby and Governor Kay Ivey haven't returned our request for comment. Neither has the University of Alabama Athletics Department.

But, Alabama Democrat Congresswoman Terri Sewell tweeted in part, "Thank you Coach Saban for supporting voting rights and democracy."

This isn't the first time Saban has been involved with politics. The coach was featured in an ad for Manchin's 2018 reelection campaign.