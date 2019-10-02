Alabama Coastal Birdfest takes flight

Wednesday morning dozens of folks got an early start to take in the sunrise and catch a glimpse of rare birds in our area.
Its all a part of Alabama’s Coastal Birdfest, kicking off first thing Wednesday at Five Rivers Delta in Spanish Fort.
This is the event’s 16th year, bringing in bird enthusiasts across all 50 states for guided nature and bird watching trips, as well as presentations on our ecosystem, nature photography, and a dinner and reception.
“Birding in Alabama is a huge part of our economy and the recreation that happens here, and it also brings awareness to our environment here, and how important our environment is," said Yael Girad, Executive Director of the Weeks Bay Foundation.
Birdfest lasts through the weekend, with an free expo open to the public on Saturday in Fairhope.
