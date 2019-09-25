The head of Alabama’s two-year college system on Wednesday denied accusations that he approved the termination of a Coastal Alabama Community College administrator as part of an effort to shut down a corruption investigation.

Laura Burks, who has been on paid leave from her job as vice president for human resources at the college since last year, testified at her termination hearing this week that Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker demanded an end to an investigation into malfeasance at the school.

Burks maintains that is the real reason why Baker wants her gone. She testified that he ordered the investigation to end, pounding his fist on the table in a conference room on the college’s Bay Minette campus during a meeting in April of last year.

But Baker contradicted that testimony Wednesday. Testifying via telephone from his Montgomery office, he said he never pounded his fist. Instead, Baker said, he rejected a request by Gary Branch – then the president of the school – to approve a settlement agreement with an employee accused of wrongdoing.

“I would not agree and ordered and instructed all of it to be turned over to the (Alabama) Ethics Commission,” he said.

Baker testified that he wanted administrators at Coastal Alabama Community College to focus on running the institution and leave the investigation to the Ethics Commission, the system’s law firm and other law enforcement agencies.

“That in no way implies that I support any decision that defends somebody who is doing something wrong,” he said.

Recalled as a witness by college attorneys, Alabama Coastal Community College administrator Jessica Davis corroborated Baker’s account. Davis, who was the vice president of financial services, testified that Baker ordered college officials to hand over information to the Ethics Commission “so we could get back to the business of running the college.”

According to testimony, the genesis of the investigation was an anonymous letter in 2017 to Branch and other officials alleging corruption at the former Alabama Southern Community College, which recently had merged with Branch’s college and another school to form Coastal Alabama Community College.

That probe led to the arrest of Daniel Wynn, a maintenance worker, and Tom Reed, who was the college’s director of building and grounds. Both men face pending charges of first-degree receiving stolen property.

Baker testified that he acted against Burks because of her misconduct – altering a personnel memo – and her failure to properly maintain employee files.

“Well, it didn’t happen on an overnight decision,” he said, referring to his approval of a request by the interim president to fire Burks. “There had been an ongoing process to review operations at the college.”

Baker said information provided by a peer review team pointed to “inadequate, sorely deficient” leadership in the human resources department.

“A change needed to be made,” he said.

Under questioning by Burks’ lawyer, Baker acknowledged that the college has advertised for five additional employees for the human resources office. The attorney, Tom Loper, has argued that’s proof that his client was overworked – especially after the consolidation.

During closing arguments, college attorney Windy Bitzer said the evidence shows unequivocally that the personnel files under Burks’ responsibility were in complete disarray.

“While that might have been acceptable to Gary Branch, it was not acceptable to new leadership,” she said.

But Loper argued in his summation that it was impossible for Burks to keep all the files up to date after the consolidation created a 16-campus mega-school.

“She was a one-man shop,” he said.

In an interview after the hearing, Loper said he believes Baker’s rationale for the dismissal is pretext.

“These individuals were uncovering things that the chancellor did not want uncovered, and they were leading to a lot of individuals that the chancellor did not want them leading to,” he said.

Jefferson State Community College President Keith Brown, who has been designated to preside over the hearing, said Wednesday that he would decide whether Burks can keep her job 10 days after receiving the transcript.