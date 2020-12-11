Eli Gold, the radio play-by-play caller for Alabama Crimson Tide football, will miss calling the plays for the first time in more than three decades Saturday when the Tide travels to play Arkansas.
Gold announced on the "Hey Coach" radio program Thursday evening that he and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, Alabama has announced Chris Stewart will step in to handle the play-by-play calling this weekend.
