DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The 88th Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo wrapped up Sunday on Dauphin Island.

The fishing tournament attracting thousands of people for the three day event, causing a boom for many businesses on the island.

According to one convenience store owner their sales doubled, almost tripled their normal amount due to a combination of anglers, spectators and tourists.

Small business, Lighthouse Bakery said they too saw a massive influx of customers.

"We've definitely seen some extra flow of people and customers, said owner of Lighthouse Bakery, Christa Jones, "they've been coming in later in the day then we're used to seeing, so we made sure we made a lot extra for everybody."

Jones says they're typically busy on the weekends, but not only did the rodeo bring in more customers, she was also in charge of feeding organizers and volunteers at the rodeo, making her shop even busier.

"We did a large catering for the Jaycees and all the volunteers over there, said Jones, "we fed 200 people this morning on top of doing our regular Sunday morning rush."

Covid caused a smaller event last year, with many restrictions in place but this year, it was "all systems go".

"Its great to be back to how things are supposed to be and keep life going and more normalcy and regular life happening again," said Jones.

Jones said she can't thank people enough for coming down to support the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo as well as small businesses like hers, on the island.

Fun fact: the Guinness Book of World Records has proclaimed the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo the largest fishing tournament in the world.