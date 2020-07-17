DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- Out at sea not much has changed for anglers trying to reel in some big fish competing in the 87th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
“Weather was great. Smooth water all day. Fish were biting most of the morning,” said Buddy Garrett.
Looking back on land the rodeo site has an entirely different energy this year as organizers take precautions from COVID-19.
“I mean it’s odd looking at the leaderboard and not seeing a crowd, but I appreciate what the committee has done for our safety,” said Garrett.
Spectators are still allowed on site to see weigh-ins, look at boats or even just to watch the sunset, but this year there is no live music, sponsor tent or fish viewing area.
“I would say it’s a big difference. you know, usually we have… the site is packed full of people,” said Blake Thomas with ADSFR.
Organizers don’t expect to weigh-in the more than 75,000 people they’re used to seeing every year, but they say this gives them a chance to “get back to their roots” focusing on the “great fishing” along Alabama's Gulf Coast.
“An enjoyable time. People real nice. Everybody’s doing what they supposed to be trying to be safe,” said John Williams.
While they don’t expect as much traffic on site this year Thomas says they did see an increase in the number of people wanting to get out and compete.
