DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- The weekend fishermen wait all year for along the Gulf Coast is finally here. The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing rodeo kicks off on Friday on Dauphin Island.
More than 3,000 anglers are expected to be out here this weekend with another 75,000 people expected to cheer them on.
“You always look forward to catching that fish that puts you on the board.,” said Don Free.
“It’s just a good time on the water,” said Terry Whisenhunt. “Getting to spend some quality time on the water with my brother, my father, and my father in law.”
In just a few short hours, thousands of anxious anglers will answer an early wake up call to wet a hook for the world's largest saltwater fishing tournament, the 86th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
“The fish are just getting up,” Free said. “They’re yawning stretching saying damn let’s go get some breakfast.”
“We always catch fish, we may not catch the biggest one, but we catch a lot,” said Frank Harwell.
Per routine, a bunch of tall tales kicking off the festivities on Thursday. The much-anticipated liars contest drawing people just hours after the grounds opened for the weekend as many look forward to a great time on the water.
“I hope this year that they get the weather they deserve, most of the time in the past it’s been rainy and the weather has not been conducive for great fishing,” said Ashley Pitts.
There’s some big prizes up for grabs this year.
“We’ve been close before, we’re hoping to like win this boat this year,” Whisenhunt said.
“The one thing I’m looking forward too? Winning first place,” Free said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.