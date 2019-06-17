ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating a fatal assault that happened at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore Saturday, according to an ADOC news release.
The news release provides the following information.
At about 5:15 p.m. Saturday, correctional officers found Jeremy Reshad Bailey, 29, inside a facility housing area suffering from a stab wound. Bailey was taken to an area hospital but later succumbed to his injury.
Officials identified 31-year-old Jarvis Terrell Taylor as a suspect in the stabbing.
Taylor, who is serving a 30-year sentence on a 2007 first-degree robbery conviction in Montgomery County, faces a murder charge.
Bailey was serving a seven-year-sentence on a 2017 distribution of a controlled substance conviction in Jefferson County.
The department is investigating the circumstances, both leading up to and surrounding the incident.
