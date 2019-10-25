Law enforcement agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Investigation and Intelligence Division are investigating an inmate’s death that happened at the Elmore Correctional Facility on Wednesday.
Around midnight, correctional officers found Robert Green, 51, of Pinson, with a head injury. Green was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m.
Green was serving a 20-year sentence on sexual abuse and sodomy out of Jefferson County.
The circumstances that led to Green’s head injury and death are under investigation. More details will be available pending the autopsy report and the ongoing investigation.
