The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the fatal stabbing of a state inmate that was reported at Stanton Correctional Facility in Elmore on Wednesday.
Officials say at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, correctional officers responded to an incident in one of the facility's housing areas where they found inmate Joseph Clark Holloway, 52, with multiple stab wounds. They say Holloway was airlifted to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.
According to authorities, 26-year-old Demarcus Lashawn Baker is a suspect in the stabbing.
Hollowing was serving a 40 year sentence on a 1993 first-degree robbery conviction in Chamber County. Baker received a 20 year sentence in 2011 for first-degree robbery in Baldwin County. He now faces a murder charge.
Staton Correctional Facility is on temporary lockdown while ADOC agents investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.