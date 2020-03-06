MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL) has began conducting SARS-CoV-2 testing.
Officials say physicians are asked to refer to the Health Alert Network (HAN) for specific testing criteria and are required to call ADPH for consultation if the patient meets the criteria based on specific epidemiologic exposures for COVID-19 infection.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “While the risk of this new Coronavirus disease remains low in Alabama, we have been working diligently to prepare for any cases that may occur. We are providing education about our recommendations in coordination with other groups.”
If the patient does not meet the criteria, healthcare providers are encouraged to contact larger commercial laboratories where they normally refer specimens to determine if that laboratory can perform SARS-CoV-2 testing.
According to officials, there are a number of other respiratory viruses causing respiratory illnesses in Alabama including several common types of Coronaviruses, Rhinoviruses, and several types of flu viruses.
They say it is important that testing for these viruses occur. Other testing should be sent to commercial laboratories from the healthcare provider.
ADPH continues to work with the CDC and other agencies to provide guidance regarding COVID-19 as more is learned. To help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including COVID-19, the following normal precautions are recommended:
•Wash hands with soap and water.
•Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if handwashing is not possible.
•Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or cough or sneeze into your elbow.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
•Stay home when sick.
•Stay away from people who are sick.
Visit alabamapublichealth.gov for more COVID-19 information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.