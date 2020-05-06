And you thought wasps were bad.
They're called "murder hornets."
Entomologists around the country have been answering questions from people about them since they were detected in Washington state.
Now, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System has put out a news release about them.
But don't worry: officials say they're not here.
Here's the link to the release:
https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/lawn-garden/asian-giant-hornets-not-in-alabama/
