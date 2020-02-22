The Department of Health and Human Services announced that a FEMA facility in Anniston will be used to quarantine some passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. The announcement was made Saturday.
Officials say passengers who tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, will be housed at the facility in a separate area from the center's training participants and will remain there until they are medically cleared. They say at this time the patients either do not have symptoms or have mild flu-like symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday confirmed 35 cases of novel coronavirus in the country. This includes 21 cases among repatriated persons. Of the 21 repatriated persons, 18 of those were passengers of the Diamond Princess.
Below is the full HHS statement:
"HHS is taking precautions to protect the health of all Americans from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). To that end, HHS and FEMA agreed to use a federal facility, the FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston, Alabama, as a place for some of the American passengers from the Diamond Princess to stay. These are passengers whom the federal government evacuated back to the U.S. from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.
The passengers who will stay at the Center tested positive for COVID-19, although at this time they either do not have symptoms or have mild flu-like symptoms. Any of the evacuees who become seriously ill will be transported to pre-identified hospitals for medical care. Under the HHS-FEMA agreement, the Center for Domestic Preparedness will provide the housing, and HHS will provide basic medical care and all other support services for these returning passengers. Passengers will stay in a separate area from the Center’s training participants and will remain at the Center until they are medically cleared.
The Center has unique facilities and routinely offers week-long, hands-on training for large groups of professionals from federal, state and local emergency management agencies, hospitals, public health agencies, and law enforcement agencies on disaster response."
