The Alabama Free Clinic of Baldwin County is gearing up to hold its 5th annual ‘Docs and Brews’ fundraiser this weekend.
It’s all to raise money for the chronically ill and uninsured of Baldwin County.
Laurie Snyder, Shanna Boone, and Dale Taylor joined Lenise Ligon on Fox10 News at 4pm to discuss the project and how you can get involved.
More info:
ALABAMA FREE CLINIC DOCS AND BREWS ANNUAL FUNDRAISER EXPECTED TO COVER $140,000 IN MEDICAL CARE
Each dollar raised equates to $20 in medical assistance for Baldwin County residents
FAIRHOPE, Ala., March 10, 2020 Alabama Free Clinic of Baldwin County, will hold its 5th annual Docs and Brews fundraiser on March 14, 2020, to raise money and awareness for the chronically ill and uninsured of Baldwin County. Turnout expectations exceed year over year projections at the event held at The Bone and Barrel. The fundraiser is expected to net Over $7,000 for the nonprofit which equates to $140,000 in medical care for Baldwin County residents.
Because Alabama Free Clinic operates with minimal overhead, each dollar raised is maximized to the fullest, equating to a one-to-20 ratio. The return on investment is 20-fold due to the Clinic’s office space, services, and man-hours being donated.
Laurie Snyder, RN and Executive Director of the Alabama Free Clinic states, “We are an incredibly lean operation. The savings we receive directly through partnerships translate into the public receiving more medication, professional care, dental procedures, and reading glasses for considerably less than the market price – And the patient is never charged for medical care.” Snyder continues, “We’re so grateful to Amedisys Home Health and The Bone and Barrel who sponsored the event and everyone who will come out to support.”
In 2019 alone, the Clinic provided over $1.9 million dollars in prescriptions and medical care, wound treatment, labs, dental procedures, eye exams and reading glasses. Funds raised from this year’s annual event will be used to support these programs as well as education initiatives. Alabama Free Clinic commits to educating each patient during each encounter, with specific patient populations receiving continual education from specialists throughout the course of their treatments. The Clinic
also provides year-round classes that empower patients to make healthier self-care and lifestyle choices.
ABOUT ALABAMA FREE CLINIC Alabama Free Clinic is a volunteer-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that focuses on the medical needs of Baldwin County citizens at three locations: Bay Minette, Robertsdale, and Gulf Shores. Volunteers are made up of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, medical assistants, and clerks who meet three days a week to serve those who are chronically ill, without medical insurance, and cannot afford the rising cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit: http://www.alabamafreeclinic.org/.
ABOUT THE BONE AND BARREL The Bone and Barrel serves up Deep South fare with a uniquely local twist. Located in historic downtown Fairhope, Ala., the restaurant/bar offers indoor and outdoor seating, three bars, and a spacious courtyard. Local and international music acts play regularly. The best place to fuel up before a parade, show, or a night on the town: Kitchen and bar hours are available on their website and Facebook page. The Bone and Barrel is located on 311 Fairhope Avenue, Fairhope, Ala. For more information, please call (251) 990-0782 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheBoneandBarrel/.
ABOUT AMEDYSIS HOME HEALTH Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. We partner with 3,000 hospitals and 59,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 17,500 employees, in 432 care centers in 34 states, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 369,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: https://www.amedisys.com/.
