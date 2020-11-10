Saturday's Alabama game against LSU has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak among LSU players.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this week that his team was not likely to have enough players due to some members testing positive, and others quarantining due to contact with those affected by the virus.
SEC rules state that teams must have 53 scholarship players available or the game cannot be played.
On Monday, Auburn announced its game against Mississippi State would not be played Saturday due to positive tests and quarantining of players within the Mississippi State football program.
The Texas A&M at Tennessee game scheduled for Saturday was also postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.