Federal rules changes in the distribution of life-saving monoclonal antibodies have significantly slashed shipments to Alabama, the state’s top health official said Friday.

The federal government announced the changes several weeks ago to guard against possible hoarding, with the vast majority of monoclonal doses going to a handful of states with the highest COVID-19 counts.

Under the new procedure, all providers must submit their requests to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which then places a statewide order. The formula takes states’ case counts and hospitalization numbers into account.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said at his weekly briefing that this past week, the state received fewer than 6,600 doses out of almost 19,000 requested.

“We have had about three times as many requests for monoclonals as Alabama is going to have this week,” he said. “So it is a scarce resource. There’s not enough to go around.”

Mobile hospitals told FOX10 News that the reduced shipments had not triggered crisis-level shortages. They said they continue to administer the treatments, which use laboratory-produced proteins to fight off COVID infections. Health care providers have said it is highly effective at preventing infections from getting worse but must be administered early.

However, the University of South Alabama Health System has postponed plans to set up a monoclonal antibody clinic that was supposed to have started this past Monday at the Mobile Civic Center.

Infirmary Health System spokeswoman Hannah Peterson told FOX10 News that the monoclonal cuts fortunately have coincided with an easing of the pandemic. Friday, there were 72 COVID patients in the company’s three area hospitals. That is down from 172 two weeks ago.

“Infirmary Health continues to have monoclonal antibody supply,” she said in an email. “As the COVID positivity rate has trended downward, we have seen a subsequent decline in the demand for monoclonal antibody treatment, which has prevented us from being heavily impacted by the supply issues.”

Rendi Murphree, the top epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, said the case numbers have plummeted along with hospitalizations.

“The reason we’re not really more concerned about it is that right now, we have quite a low number of people testing positive for COVID,” she told FOX10 News. “And that means fewer people are eligible to receive monoclonal antibody treatments.”

Murphree said the county Health Department still has about 150 doses remaining form an order it made about four weeks ago.

“In fact, a local hospital reached out to us about a week about asking if we could loan some to them because they had out and we’re gonna have to close their clinic if they didn’t get some,” she said. “So, we were very happy to do that.”

The federal government controls supply because it bought up the monoclonal antibodies made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly. This week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his state would bypass that system and buy monoclonals directly from a third company, GlaxoSmithKline.

Harris said some Alabama providers are doing that, as well. But he said there are no immediate plans to do it statewide

“That is an option if we have access, you know, to funds to do that,” he said. “I guess that could be an option. We don’t have access to funding to do that at this point.”