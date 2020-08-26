MOBILE CO, ALA. (WALA)- Vice President Mike Pence took center stage on night three of the Republican National Convention. Theodore resident and Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, Terry Lathan, was tuned in. She got a last minute invite to hear President Trump speak in person Wednesday night, too.
First she was in Charlotte, North Carolina for a condensed and socially distanced Republican National Convention.
Chairman Lathan said, "There were only six people allowed to go per state and we missed that camaraderie. We've been working really hard, but the president made the right call."
On night one, Chairman Lathan signed the certificate to nominate President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and got a huge surprise when her choice for the oval office showed up.
"We did not know the president would show up. We had heard a rumor but they did not tell us and we did not know VP Pence would show up so that was extra bonus points for us," Lathan said.
She was on her way home but changed direction when she got the last minute invitation to the White House.
Lathan said, "To be there in person, to be invited to the White House, to represent Alabama is hard to believe. I've been there a few times. I've met the president there but this is very historic and so I'm looking forward to that."
Chairman Lathan also said that she had to take an at home COVID-19 test before driving to Charlotte and she had to take another one once she got there.
Terry Lathan said, "He is who he is. He says what he thinks. He thinks what he says and the American people knew that in 2016."
