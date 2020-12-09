Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday will hold a joint press conference to provide further updates on COVID-19. Joining the governor will be State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.
The press conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will be carried live by FOX10. We’ll have coverage on air and online.
