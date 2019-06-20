Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announces names of newborn marmosets

We gave you a first hand look at Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s marmoset Thistle at the end of her pregnancy, as she gave birth to twins, and today, we returned to check up on the newborns.
FOX10 News teamed up with the zoo to live stream Thistle’s birth a few weeks ago, to two tiny twins.
With the babies being too young to determine their sex yet, we asked you what you think the zoo should name the little guys, and today we announced the winners.
Some of your top suggestions were “Branch and Twig,” “Berry and Bramble,” and “Fig and Fern.”
This morning we announced the overwhelmingly popular choice—“Fig and Fern.”
“It’s a lot more fun, we do run out of names, and for the names there were several that were on the website too and the keepers came up with a few suggestions of their own, but I’m pretty sure that Fig and Fern came from a viewer, and it fits them just perfect,” said Cyndi Johnson, Zoo Curator.
The zoo tells us the babies are progressing nicely, and their mother has been recovering well and should be becoming less dependent on their mother and father over the next six weeks.
