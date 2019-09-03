Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo celebrates history, last month at current location

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is celebrating its last month in its current location, and is asking you to help say goodbye with lower admission prices.
All you have to do is bring a canned good or item off the zoo’s Amazon wish list, which you can find on their Facebook page, to get half off admission starting today any weekday.
Its all part of the Zoo’s 30 Year History celebration, as they close the doors on their current facility at the end of this month in order to move to their new zoo, off of County Road 6 in Gulf Shores.
The move and new zoo have been a long time in the making for “The Little Zoo that Could,” as they are in a current flooding area, which forced them to evacuate more than 250 animals during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.
Zoo staff says this month isn’t the end, but rather the start a new beginning.
“It’s a lot bigger of an undertaking, moving everybody, but we’re super excited for the opportunity, and looking forward to the next adventure," said Cyndi Johnson, Zoo Curator.
The zoo will be taking all of its current animals, along with some newer additions, like Belle the clouded leopard, to its new location.
The Zoo’s last day open at the current location is September 30.
Doors are expected to open at the new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in mid-November.
