Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo closing its gates Monday after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.
We’re told the employee told supervisors immediately and is now quarantined.
All employees who may have had contact have been alerted and are taking proper precautions.
Out of caution the zoo is closed for the day for a deep cleaning of all indoor and common areas in the park.
The zoo says they will continue to take all necessary precautions to keep employees, guests, and animals safe and healthy.
This means continuing to take temperatures of all keepers as they arrive for their shift, wear masks as needed and keeping up a strict disinfectant schedule.
The zoo will open back up Tuesday at 9 am.
