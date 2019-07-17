Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo lemur breaks out paint brush for good cause

The new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is just a couple months away from opening, and the animals and staff are both working hard to make sure they have the perfect kick off party, all for a good cause.
Tickets went on sale today for the Animal Art Safari, the first event to be held at the new zoo, happening November 2.
All proceeds will go to the new zoo, to help bring in new animals, like giraffes, for everyone to enjoy.
Jasper the lemur is even lending a hand, and tail, to bring in some more furry friends to the new zoo, creating some art today that will be auctioned off at the event.
Jasper is just one of the resident artists at the zoo.
Keepers say painting is one of his favorite pass times.
“He’s very good at it. It started as an enrichment program. It gets the animals stimulated, it creates natural behaviors, and the paint just gives them something to work with textile wise, and then we get this fabulous art as a benefit,” said Marcale Sisk, with the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
VIP tickets are being offered for the first time for this year’s Animal Art Safari, where you’ll get first dibs on Jasper’s work, as well as a private reception, guided tour of the new zoo, swag bag, and more.
If you’d like to buy tickets, visit Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo's Facebook page for a link.
