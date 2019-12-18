Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo names new director; opening date announced

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is no longer the “little zoo that could.”
The zoo is kicking off the new year with a long awaited new location, and newly named executive director.
The zoo’s new leader, Joel Hamilton, has a busy first couple months on the job, but says he’s excited for new beginnings.
The one thing at the top of his list is getting the new zoo, more than three times the size of the current location open.
Gates are set to open on February 1, with the current location closing on January 5.
While you can expect bigger and better exhibits, more animal encounters, a built-in restaurant, and the zoo’s newest residents, Benjamin and Akayla the giraffes, Hamilton says what made the community fall in love with this little zoo in the first place will stay the same.
“One of the things that really made this zoo unique is the fact that its such an intimate experience so to speak, where you have opportunities to talk to keepers, lots of different opportunities for animal encounters and get closer to nature, and we plan on continuing that kind of experience here at the new facility,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton previously served as the Vice President and General Curator of Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, and has experience both as a zookeeper, director, and in designing exhibits.
