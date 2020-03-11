Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo opens new location

From the “Little Zoo that Could,” to the “Little Zoo that Grew.”
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has developed dozens of people in the small Gulf Coast getaway of Gulf Shores who think they can over the years.
Wednesday, after years of dedicated hard work, they did, as they cut the ribbon on their bigger and better location, with a huge crowd cheering them on.
“Its been a lot of work for many years from a lot of people, and this is the culmination of it all. This is what everybody dreamed of. Its opening day, and here we are," said Joel Hamilton, the Executive Director of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.
The new zoo has been a work in progress ever since Hurricane Ivan, when keepers were forced to evacuate animals to their own property rather than risk the lives of their beloved animals.
Now, gates are open at their nearly three times larger location several miles north, sitting on donated land.
“The work that they have put in it. To start out at ground level and build a zoo, tremendous amount of work, and look at it. It is just gorgeous," said Cherie Nemens, a volunteer for the zoo.
With a new built-in eco-friendly restaurant, bigger and better exhibits, a zipline, and two new giraffes; Akayla and Benjamin, the long awaited location off of County Road Six in Gulf Shores did not disappoint.
“It’s the highlight of our trip. Really nice," said Billy Addison, who is in town visiting from Texas.
“I’ve never seen some of these animals before, and its really cool getting to see them for the first time in my life," said Jacob Fullen, who is in town on spring break.
With the same dedication and heart the zoo has shown to its community already being returned, as the “Little Zoo that Could” became the “Little Zoo that Can.”
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is open daily from 9 am to 4 pm.
The new location is just off County Road 6 in Gulf Shores.
