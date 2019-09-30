GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has postponed the opening of its new facility until the beginning of next year.
The zoo will remain in its current location until the end of November.
The zoo staff says the zoo has recently acquired new animals, including giraffes, that require special habitats. They want to give the animals time to acclimate to new surroundings and make sure construction is complete before moving in.
Today was supposed to be last day at current location. The new zoo will be on County Road 6.
