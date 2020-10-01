The Alabama Department of Transportation on Thursday morning reported that Alabama 193, or Dauphin Island Parkway, in south Mobile County was closed following a motor vehicle accident.
The highway was closed in both directions between Alabama 188 and Wilcox Road.
ADOT reports the crash happened about 4:15 a.m.
There is no word as yet about injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.