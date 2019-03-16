BRENT, Ala. – A state inmate was fatally stabbed Friday during an assault by another inmate at the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Ray Anthony Little, 56, was the victim of the assault that happened at approximately 4 p.m. in one of the facility’s housing area, ADOC said in a news release Saturday. Little was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
Devarrieo Montez Shepherd, 30, has been identified as a suspect in the stabbing, according to the ADOC. Officials said Shepherd appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he attacked Little. Responding correctional officers secured the area without further incident and recovered the weapon used in the attack.
Little was serving a life sentence for a 2012 first-degree robbery and kidnapping conviction in Mobile County. Shepherd received a 30-year sentence in 2005 for first-degree robbery in Etowah County. He will be charged with murder.
The Alabama Department of Corrections is also investigating an inmate homicide that was reported at the facility on Tuesday. Quinton Ashaad Few, 27, was fatally stabbed when he was attacked by 31-year-old Terrence Griffin. Griffin faces a capital murder charge.
In response to the recent incidents, ADOC dispatched a Correctional Emergency Response Team to the prison to assist staff and to search inmates and the facility for contraband. The correctional facility is secure and remains locked down until ADOC completes its investigation into both homicides.
