WETUMPKA, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Corrections reports the recapture of an escaped inmate Friday morning.
Charles Marlin Harris III, 29, was recaptured at about 2:42 a.m. Friday in Wetumpka by the Elmore County Sheriff's Department.
State corrections officials say he escaped Thursday from the Frank Lee Community Based Facility in Deatsville, which is in Elmore County.
Harris was sentenced last year to 10 years after he was convicted of altering or possessing an altered identification mark on a pistol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.