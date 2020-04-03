With almost 81,000 filing for unemployment in Alabama last week – and a similar deluge expected for this week – it’s not exactly easy to reach a human on the phone these days.
But Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News that the agency is working to relive the problem. She said the agency is retraining 100 workers performing other functions, so that they will be able to man the phones. She said the department also plans to hire additional employees.
Nationally, 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Labor Department. In Alabama, that figure was 80,984 – with 97 percent of them citing the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Baldwin County resident Lee Anderson is among the large number of suddenly unemployed workers. He said he lost his job as a golf course groundskeeper and tried in vain to get through to someone to help file his claim.
“I’ve even tried this a couple of times and just that same recording,” he said.
Anderson said he did manage to file online – “it’s in the system” – but has not yet received any money.
Hutchison said that is not unusual. It normally takes three weeks to process a claim, she said.
And Hutchison said the state has not yet received money authorized by Congress last week to supplement unemployment payments. She said she expects those funds – which will provide people with $600 top of the $275 maximum state benefit – should be ready soon.
Hutchison said people will get paid from the point they became unemployed, not from when they file. She said people who choose to have money put into a bank account via direct deposit also will get it faster than if they wait for a prepaid card.
She acknowledged confusion people have encountered when applying for benefits online. The online form includes questions that if answered truthfully ordinarily would make someone ineligible. But she said once people mark that their job loss is due to the coronavirus, the system will ignore the other questions since the federal law waives many of those restrictions.
“If you’re in doubt, go ahead and file,” she said.
Anderson said he has recertified his employment status once and that none of the questions asked about things like whether he was looking for work, one of the normal conditions that does not apply. He said he is eager to receive the additional federal funds.
“It’s hard to live on $275 a week,” he said.
