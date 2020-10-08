The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 3, and it shows the lowest count for new claims since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The report shows 7,732 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period. It says 3,907 of those claims are COVID-19 related.
Industry sectors with the greatest number of claims are: Industry Not Available (3,421), Manufacturing (816), Remediation Services (602), Retail Trade (565), Health Care and Social Assistance (542), and Accommodation and Food Services (507).
Jefferson County had the largest number of claims with 1,130 for the week.
In the FOX10 viewing area, Mobile County had 732 claims. Baldwin County reported 420.
Click to see map with counts by county.
Initial Claims Historic Data
- 3/14/2020 1,824
- 3/21/2020 10,982
- 3/28/2020 80,984
- 4/4/2020 106,739
- 4/11/2020 77,515
- 4/18/2020 66,432
- 4/25/2020 74,966
- 5/2/2020 28,985
- 5/9/2020 26,666
- 5/16/2020 25,150
- 5/23/2020 27,920
- 5/30/2020 21,335
- 6/6/2020 19,950
- 6/13/2020 18,367
- 6/20/2020 18,671
- 6/27/2020 18,340
- 7/4/2020 19,058
- 7/11/2020 20,505
- 7/18/2020 23,678
- 7/25/2020 17,439
- 8/1/2020 11,692
- 8/8/2020 9,468
- 8/15/2020 11,048
- 8/22/2020 8,676
- 8/29/2020 7,823
- 9/5/2020 8,902
- 9/12/2020 8,848
- 9/19/2020 8,679
- 9/26/2020 8,805
- 10/3/2020 7,732
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.