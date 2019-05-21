Lottery bill failed on a procedural vote MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – A proposal to create a lottery in Alabama hit a snag in the Legisl…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) – The Alabama lottery bill is not quite dead, but its vital signs are wavering.

After failing a procedural vote earlier Tuesday in the state House of Representatives, lawmakers returned from a dinner break with the intention of bringing it back up. But Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark), who is handling the legislation in the chamber, decided not to press the issue.

Supporters of the lottery came away disappointed. Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile) said the state has lost millions of dollars to other states' lotteries.

“Since the 1980s, we’ve been playing the lottery in Florida, in Georgia, in Tennessee, and soon in Mississippi,” he told reporters. Those are millions of dollars that we’re losing out.”

Brown said it was important for residents to have a vote.

“That’s the No. 1 issue that the people in my district, my constituents ask me – that they want to be able to vote on the lottery,” he said. “And I voted ‘yes.’”

Opponents objected for a variety of different reasons, ranging from where the money would go to its failure to allow video gaming at the state's dog tracks.

The lottery is not necessarily dead. It could return at a later date. But time is running out on the session, and the bill needs a super-majority of 63 votes. Even then, the House version would have to be reconciled with the Senate, which passed its own bill last month.

If both chambers do pass the legislation, it would go to the voters as a constitutional amendment during the presidential primary next year.