GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The likelihood of Alabama's beaches reopening in May continues to grow, after the state's lieutenant governor recommended they open on the first of the month, though with strict guidelines.
Under Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth's proposal, beaches would open for walking, running, swimming and fishing May 1. No beach chairs or umbrellas would be allowed until May 15.
"Let me say this, I think it's important and from my standpoint there's a way to safely do this," Ainsworth said Friday.
Though there is concern among residents who are worried the move could spread the virus, businesses could desperately use the income from tourists.
"We don't want anybody getting re-infected or for it to spread and get even worse," one Gulf Shores resident said. "But I think in the end, if people are smart, it'll work out alright."
Lifeguards and police in Gulf Shores are preparing to patrol the beaches, if they reopen, to enforce the guidelines of social distancing, and restrict groups of more than ten people.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is expected to release her decision on the matter in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.