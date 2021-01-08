MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- The FBI is looking for a number of suspects who invaded the nation's capitol.
They sent out flyers with images of who they want to identify.
If you recognize any of them, the FBI has a toll free tipline you can call 1-800-call-FBI.
The FBI is also offering $50,000 if you can help them identify a person who could have played a role in placing pipe bombs outside the democratic and republican national committee offices.
Thirteen others are already in custody for federal crimes. Richard Barnett faces three federal charges. He's the man seen sitting at Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk during the breach. Alabama man, Lonnie Coffman, is in that group too. The Department of Justice said Coffman had 11 Molotov cocktails and other firearms.
On top of that, the DOJ said 40 others were arrested for unlawful entry, curfew violations and firearms-related crimes on Wednesday.
