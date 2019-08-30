MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday, ahead of Hurricane Dorian, announced that she has approved the Alabama National Guard to send up to 50 support personnel to Florida, should the need arise.
"Alabamians believe in neighbors helping neighbors, and we stand ready to support the Floridians however we can," Ivey said for a news release. "Alabama is familiar with severe weather and the unpredictability of Mother Nature. Preparedness is always key, and we are proud to help Florida as they brace for potential impact form Hurricane Dorian."
The state stands ready to assist and can accommodate this request, while still ensuring the safety of residents, should the storm impact Alabama, states the news release from the governor's office.
"Providing defense support to civilian authorities is a core mission for the Alabama National Guard. Our soldiers and airmen are highly trained, well equipped and ready to respond to assist our neighbors in other states as requested," ALNG Adjutant General Major General Sheryl Gordon said.
Ivey and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on the phone Thursday evening, according to the news release.
"We are continually monitoring the storm system and will also ensure that Alabama is ready, should we receive any impact," Ivey added.
Ivey is remaining in contact with Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings to closely monitor the system, according to the release.
