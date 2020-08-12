Alabama has now exceeded the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 cases.
In Mobile, the Mobile County Health Department reported 95 new cases in their report Wednesday.
That's up from 93 in Tuesday's report.
There were, however, four additional deaths reported, and the number of people currently hospitalized is up 24, to 209.
At this week's news conference, Dr. Rendi Murphree provided more information on the people who have died from COVID and their ages.
Dr. Murphree said, "Of the people that have died, most of them, the overwhelming majority, 97 percent are 50 or older, so only seven people with COVID that have died were less than 50 years old, and only one person was less than 25."
Dr. Murphree said 89 percent of the people who died had underlying medical conditions, and just under half of them were associated with long term care facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.