MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- The Alabama attorney general's office is hiring a $200-per-hour litigation consultant to help defend the state's attempt to outlaw abortion.
The contract went before a legislative review committee Thursday. It will pay law professor Scott Gaylord up to $75,000 over two years.
Clay Crenshaw of the attorney general's office said Gaylord is a nationally known consultant who will assist the state and help find expert witnesses.
The newly passed law would ban abortions in most cases. Abortion providers filed a lawsuit to block it from taking effect in November.
Supporters have acknowledged the ban will likely be blocked by a judge, but said their aim is to get the case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Critics have called the legal fight a waste of taxpayer dollars.
