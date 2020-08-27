Local Alabama Power crews left Mobile Thursday afternoon to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
35 crew members left aboard trucks and in vehicles shortly after 1 pm Thursday from the Eight Mile area.
They're stopping the night in Metairie, Louisiana, and then going in the morning to Beaumont, Texas.
They'll be working with Entergy Corporation there to help with restoring power.
Beth Thomas with Alabama Power said, "We are very proud to be able to provide this mutual assistance. We know that, one day, we'll be the ones asking for this same service and we know that utilities will come and help us. Mutual assistance is very important for utilities. It helps customers get their power restored more quickly and it also helps the utility linemen because it provides additional services that they need."
Alabama Power officials say they've been talking with other utilities for the past week preparing for this.
Throughout the Alabama Power service territory, company officials say they have about 350 people working in the total response.
