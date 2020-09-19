MOBILE Ala.-- According to a statement from Alabama Power their crews are working to restore power to residents.
Alabama Power crews along with workers from 14 states are making significant progress in restoring service. Officials with Alabama Power state that 21,000 are still without power.
Alabama Power expects to have power restored to 95% of the residents by Saturday evening.
