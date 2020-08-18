Alabama Power says it is offering a new, easy to use service for customers affected by COVID-19 to set up payment plans for energy bills.
Additionally, Alabama Power says it will return to standard business operations for customers on Sept. 28.
The utility says standard business operations include:
- Responsibly reopening walk-in services at Alabama Power business offices.
- Continuing to work individually with customers on payment assistance resources.
- Using multiple channels to notify customers behind on payments and providing options to maintain service.
As well, the company is extending suspension of disconnects and late fees until standard business operations resume on Sept 28.
