MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Alabama Power say it is ready to deal with any possible storm damage from the impact of tropical storm Sally.
According to a spokesperson for Alabama Power the company is getting frequent weather updates from the Coastal Weather Research Center in Mobile. That information is helping Alabama Power safely place crews and resources where they can respond to any damage caused by the severe weather.
