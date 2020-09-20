MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Power said it has restored service to 99% of customers who lost power during Hurricane Sally.
After the storm, the company said it 680,000 reported outages.
About 4,000 workers from 14 states joined Alabama Power crews to get the lights back on. Before the storm, crews were positioned across the Mobile area so they could get to work as quickly as the weather allowed.
According to Alabama Power, the crews replaced more than 400 poles, more than 500 transformers, and more than 1,500 spans of power lines damaged or destroyed by Sally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.