MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Power says some 1,600 customers in Mobile's Skyline area -- near Interstates 10 and 65 -- were without service for part of Thursday morning.
Alabama Power spokeswoman Beth Thomas said that as of 11 a.m. power had been restored to all but 25 customers in the area.
Service to all customers is expected to be restored by 2 p.m., she said.
Thomas said power was lost as the result of a malfunction in the utility's transmission service. Temporary repairs were made to restore service to most of the affected customers, and permanent repairs are underway, she said.
