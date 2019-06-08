Alabama Power officials have confirmed that the company will be closing several offices later this summer.

According to spokesperson Beth Thomas, offices in Prichard, Citronelle, Theodore and Bayou la Batre are included in these closures which will take place on August 9. Thomas says the downtown, West Mobile and Saraland offices will remain open. 

"More of our customers pay their bills and manage accounts electronically and electronic payments are our fastest growing payment channels," she said. "Customers can also set up auto pay online."

Thomas say the company has added more than 2,500 authorized payment locations at local retailers since 2017. Convenient locations include Walmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Fred’s and Piggly Wiggly.

According to officials, most offices that are closing have at least five authorized payment locations within a five-mile radius.

In addition to the local closures, below is a list of offices closing statewide: 

Columbiana

Gardendale

Leeds

Aliceville

Carbon Hill

Dora

Greensboro

Hamilton

Linden

Livingston

Sulligent

West Blocton

York

Clayton

Daleville

Slocomb

Alexander City

Ashville

Attalla

Blountsville

Heflin

Jacksonville

Wedowee

Bayou La Batre

Brewton

Butler

Citronelle

Flomaton

Grove Hill

Jackson

Prichard

Theodore

Fort Deposit

Georgiana

Marion

Tallassee

Wetumpka

Ashford

Florala

Geneva

