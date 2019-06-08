Alabama Power officials have confirmed that the company will be closing several offices later this summer.
According to spokesperson Beth Thomas, offices in Prichard, Citronelle, Theodore and Bayou la Batre are included in these closures which will take place on August 9. Thomas says the downtown, West Mobile and Saraland offices will remain open.
"More of our customers pay their bills and manage accounts electronically and electronic payments are our fastest growing payment channels," she said. "Customers can also set up auto pay online."
Thomas say the company has added more than 2,500 authorized payment locations at local retailers since 2017. Convenient locations include Walmart, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Fred’s and Piggly Wiggly.
According to officials, most offices that are closing have at least five authorized payment locations within a five-mile radius.
In addition to the local closures, below is a list of offices closing statewide:
Columbiana
Gardendale
Leeds
Aliceville
Carbon Hill
Dora
Greensboro
Hamilton
Linden
Livingston
Sulligent
West Blocton
York
Clayton
Daleville
Slocomb
Alexander City
Ashville
Attalla
Blountsville
Heflin
Jacksonville
Wedowee
Bayou La Batre
Brewton
Butler
Citronelle
Flomaton
Grove Hill
Jackson
Prichard
Theodore
Fort Deposit
Georgiana
Marion
Tallassee
Wetumpka
Ashford
Florala
Geneva
