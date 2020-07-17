Officials say St. Joseph Street between St. Michael and St. Louis streets will be closed beginning Monday morning, July 20, 2020 for approximately 3 - 4 weeks.
This is the next phase of the Alabama Power duct work project.
Detour routes will be posted.
