Our local team. the Alabama Rawdogs, made history by becoming the first team in Babe Ruth World Series history to host the World Series and also win it all.
The Alabama Rawdogs beat Cape Cod 4-0 to claim the 2019 Babe Ruth 18 and under World Series title.
