AUBURN, Ala. (WALA) -- Scientists are warning people across Alabama to be on the look-out for yellow jacket super nests!
Researchers with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System say some of these colonies are surviving later into the year because of a milder winter and a bigger food supply. Get this, these perennial nests can grow to the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.
Two massive nests have already been confirmed, and each one can have more than 15,000 of the stinging insects.
Experts say you should not try to remove the colonies yourself. Just call a licensed pest control worker to take care of it.
