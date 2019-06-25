MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill announced today that he will be a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
“Republicans need to nominate someone for the United States Senate who is a proven winner and who fights hard every day for our people,” stated Merrill.
"For five years I’ve been Alabama's Secretary of State and have proven to be a winner for conservatives. I implemented America's toughest voter ID law and made it easier to vote and harder to cheat, so I'll work with President Trump to build the wall and stop illegals from cheating the system."
Merrill statement continued: "I slashed our office budget and saved Alabama taxpayers millions. I'll do the same in Washington and oppose debt hikes and reckless spending in the swamp."
He stated, "Alabama needs someone who will stand up to socialists AOC, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, and I’ll do that, just like I did when I defeated the ACLU and liberal special interests.”
Merrill announced his candidacy Tuesday in a press conference at the Alabama Capitol.
Democrat Sen. Doug Jones will defend the Senate seat in the general election in 2020.
With 100 supporters standing behind him, Merrill said Jones would be better suited to representing New York or California.
Merrill stated, "Doug Jones does not represent our values and we need to replace him with someone who does. Republicans cannot afford to put forward another candidate who won’t win in November. I am a proven conservative winner and the only candidate who can beat liberal Doug Jones and give our Senate seat back to the people of Alabama."
The 55-year-old Republican is a former member of the Alabama Legislature.
Also running in the GOP primary are former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, legislator Arnold Mooney and businessman Stanley Adair.
