MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is asking the Attorney General's Office for an emergency opinion to postpone the runoff election scheduled for March 31.
Merrill said neither the Code of Alabama nor the Constitution of the State of Alabama allow for the suspension, delay, or postponement of an election once the date has been set.
He's asking the AG's Office if it is possible to postpone the election due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Kay Ivey and the national emergency declared by President Trump.
A statement from Merrill's office stated, "The health and well-being of the people of this state are of paramount importance. In order to effectively practice social distancing, as recommended by the President of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the Alabama Department of Public Health, etc., the March 31 Runoff Election must be postponed. In postponing the election until the threat of the Coronavirus is eliminated, Alabamians will be able to participate in the electoral process in a safe and healthy environment, as they have done in the past."
The Secretary of State said absentee ballots have not yet gone out, votes in the runoff election would not be affected. He said his office will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional updates as they become available.
