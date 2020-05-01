Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on Friday joined three fellow senators in pitching an ambitious plan to pay the salaries of nearly all American workers who have lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dubbed the Paycheck Security Act, the bill would provide funds for up to six months to pay salaries – up to $90,000 pe worker – to prevent businesses form collapsing. It would replace the current expanded unemployment benefits administered by the states and the small business loan program known as the Paycheck Protection Program.
“This is trying to save the economy,” Jones said on a conference call with reporters. “This is trying to save jobs, save businesses.”
Jones called it an “outgrowth” of an earlier proposal he made to cover 75 percent of the payroll costs of small businesses. He argued at the time that the money would flow faster through existing payroll companies than by trying to fund overworked unemployment systems.
Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) are co-sponsors.
The bill would apply to businesses that have laid off or furloughed workers because of the outbreak and to businesses whose revenue losses may force layoffs in the future.
The eligibility requirements are:
- Businesses would have to show a month-over-month decline in revenues of at least 20 percent.
- Employers and non-profit organizations of all sizes would eligible unless they have more than 18 months of average payroll costs in cash or equivalents.
- Businesses that got loans under the Paycheck Protection Program or economic injury disaster loans would not be eligible unless they exhaust their benefits from those programs. They also could use the new program to pay back money they borrowed on the loan program.
The bill would prohibit participating businesses from cutting pay and benefits of “rank-and-file” workers. They also would have to offer jobs to workers who had been laid off since Feb. 1 at their previous pay and could not use the money for stock buy-backs or to pay dividends or management fees. And CEO compensation would have to be capped at 50 times the median wage of the company’s workforce.
The senators said their plan would prevent abuses that have occurred in the Paycheck Protection Program and would be more efficient than overloaded unemployment systems that are struggling to process claims and pay laid-off workers.
Sanders told reporters that the idea is modeled after the approach many European countries have taken to the economic fallout from the pandemic.
“It exists in countries throughout Europe, where it has resulted in unemployment rates far, far lower than what we’re seeing in the United States,” he said.
He added: “It’s a heck of a lot simpler than what we have done up to now.”
Asked about the cost of the program, Warner said economist Mark Zandi estimated a similar proposal by a House Democrat from California would cost $400 billion to $500 billion per quarter. But he said he does not know if that accounts for the savings that would be achieved by replacing the Paycheck Protection Program and by reducing costs from the unemployment program.
The bill has no Republican co-sponsors, but Warner said he has high hopes for bipartisan support.
“There are similar proposals from some of our Republican colleagues,” he said. “We’ve had think tanks from left to right endorse this. We’ve had editorial comments, I think, from everyone from the Wall Street Journal to The New York Times. It is rare to get those organizations to agree.”
