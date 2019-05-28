MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- The Alabama Senate has passed legislation legalizing online fantasy sports contests.
Former Attorney General Luther Strange shut down fantasy sports operators like DraftKings and FanDuel in 2016 for running afoul of the state's laws against illegal gambling.
The bill which passed Tuesday 22-8 exempts the online contests from the prohibition against gambling and requires operators to register with the Attorney General's Office.
It allows players who are at least 19 years old to participate.
An amendment passed by the Senate raised the tax on operator's gross revenues from 8 percent to 10.5 percent. The tax contributes to the state's General Fund.
The amended legislation now heads to the House for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.